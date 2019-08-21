Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Shareholder Gates Capital Management Decreased Its Position; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Value Rose, Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Trimmed by $3.85 Million Its Holding

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 86.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 52,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 8,186 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, down from 60,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $96.35. About 4.16 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 29/05/2018 – Some of the steps that Starbucks took as part of its anti-racial bias campaign may have been a mistake, according to this former fast-food chief executive; 15/05/2018 – NESTLE DEAL GIVES STARBUCKS CONTROL OF BRAND & GROWTH: CEO; 04/05/2018 – Behind the Design of the Starbucks Mermaid Logo (Video); 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – REITERATES COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15 BLN TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH NEXT THREE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales perk up but outlook uncertain; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO LICENSE RETAILS OPS IN BRAZIL TO SOUTHROCK; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé adds Starbucks to US blend; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Johnson Apologized on Behalf of Starbucks; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 298,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.16 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.03. About 237,941 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.77, REV VIEW $1.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER REPORTS 9.9 PCT STAKE IN W. R. GRACE & CO, AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Had Seen 2018 Adhusted EPS $3.72-$3.82; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – THE NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAS 7-YR TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $950 MLN & 5-YR $400 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth 9%-11%; Had Seen 8%-10%

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WMT Stock: A Hamburger Priced Like Steak – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, CHGG, ISRG – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Today: Boeing, Tesla Tumble on More Worries – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ETFs to Gain From Starbucks’ Solid Q3 Earnings Report – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Lc has 67,232 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.62% or 1.84M shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.7% or 51,200 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 10,181 shares. Ima Wealth, Kansas-based fund reported 78 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 8,197 shares. Howland Cap Lc has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Confluence Invest Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 823,902 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth Lc holds 0.07% or 2,910 shares. Princeton Strategies Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.26% or 13,097 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 683,710 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 6,127 shares. Vontobel Asset Management Inc invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bp Public Ltd Llc accumulated 0.35% or 122,000 shares. Btr Cap Mngmt stated it has 6,745 shares.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 52,613 shares to 59,058 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insmed Inc (Prn) by 471,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.41 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $80.73M for 13.44 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Under Armour, T. Rowe Price see shares fall amid Wall Street’s very bad day – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Datong Coal Mine Group Co., Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.4% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsr invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 3,207 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.02% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Ltd holds 134,806 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 4,572 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0.02% or 68,000 shares. Fmr Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 604,609 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.03% or 8,346 shares in its portfolio. Us Bank De holds 0% or 2,561 shares. Hl Finance Service Limited Company holds 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 3,971 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.01% or 56,768 shares. Element Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,843 shares. First Trust Advsrs L P, Illinois-based fund reported 42,454 shares. Palestra Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.06% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 1.20 million shares. Pinnacle Limited has invested 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.58 million activity. La Force Andrew Hudson III had bought 4,000 shares worth $276,160 on Thursday, August 1. Shares for $6.24 million were bought by 40 North Latitude Fund LP on Thursday, August 15.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.58 million shares to 3.66 million shares, valued at $93.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 911,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).