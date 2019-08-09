Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Stock Value Declined While Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Trimmed Stake by $2.18 Million; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Trimmed by $6.31 Million Its Holding

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $99.96. About 359,464 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 50,802 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, down from 78,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $66.54. About 74,960 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES GCP’S NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND NOTES; EXISTING RATINGS UNCHANGED; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Designates La Force to Succeed Festa as Chief Executive Officer; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Had Seen 2018 Adhusted EPS $3.72-$3.82; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 3,293 shares in its portfolio. Bell State Bank reported 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Driehaus Capital Limited Liability holds 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 11,960 shares. 104,356 were reported by Creative Planning. Riggs Asset Managment Com has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 1St Source National Bank reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Com reported 11,405 shares. 17,839 are owned by Private Wealth Advsr Inc. Farmers Trust invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.41% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 100 were reported by Perkins Coie Tru. Ameriprise Fincl holds 885,907 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Portland Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,816 shares. Corbyn Inv Mgmt Inc Md holds 4,036 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20 million and $190.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 33,560 shares to 93,715 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) by 26,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,229 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 10.73 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (Prn) by 16.30M shares to 26.30M shares, valued at $41.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kb Home (Put) (NYSE:KBH) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 997,500 shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $344,370 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Dockman William C., worth $68,210 on Friday, August 2.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $80.74M for 13.75 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Pnc Financial Serv Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Brown Brothers Harriman owns 53,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Management invested in 56,050 shares. First Manhattan Com owns 80,772 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset holds 0% or 3,150 shares. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.11% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Echo Street Ltd Liability Company holds 2.79% or 1.82M shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.01% or 523,188 shares. 9,381 are held by Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership. Ellington Mgmt Gp Inc Limited, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,900 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Gam Ag accumulated 8,346 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 5,250 shares.