Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Holding Boosted by Echo Street Capital Management Llc; As Iridium Communications (IRDM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Knott David M Trimmed Stake

Knott David M decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) by 59.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 168,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,399 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 281,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 378,416 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 114.42% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 22/05/2018 – lridium Completes Sixth Successful lridium® NEXT Launch; 26/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY TOTAL BILLABLE SUBSCRIBERS GREW 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Fifth Set of Iridium® NEXT Satellites Begin Pre-Operational Testing; 27/03/2018 – Speedcast Signs on as an Iridium CertusSM Service Provider for Land-Mobile Applications; 30/03/2018 – SPACEX LAUNCHES FALCON 9 ROCKET WITH 10 IRIDIUM SATELLITES; 30/03/2018 – SpaceX launched the fifth batch of Iridium NEXT satellites Friday on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket; 30/03/2018 – SpaceX is set to launch Friday morning from the central coast of California, in an attempt to send Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket; 21/05/2018 – Iridium Makes Maritime Industry History; 09/03/2018 – lridium Communications Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering; 26/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC IRDM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.11, REV VIEW $481.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 55,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.82M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.25M, up from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $79.2. About 268,058 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 5%-7%; Had Seen 4%-6%; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N SAYS CFO THOMAS E. BLASER RESIGNED; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 07/05/2018 – STAKE REPORTED BY DAVID WINTER IN W.R. GRACE IS HELD THROUGH INVESTMENT PLATFORM 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC; 19/04/2018 – DJ W R Grace & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRA); 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On NIO Inc. (NIO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hudson La Force Elected President and Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Albemarle – More Than Just Lithium – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Grace Announces High Olefins Yield FCC Collaboration with TechnipFMC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Hyundai Chemical Co., Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 644,773 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Limited Liability has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Atika Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.81% or 114,000 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Lc holds 649,212 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiemann Advsr Lc holds 0.27% or 4,600 shares. Cullinan Associate has 0.03% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Seatown Pte has invested 0.15% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Aperio Grp reported 0.01% stake. First Tru LP invested 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Fmr reported 0.01% stake. Hsbc Public Limited Com has 7,964 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 22,500 shares. Financial Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 219,677 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.62% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transunion by 248,701 shares to 302,941 shares, valued at $20.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 157,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,326 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 42,482 shares. Brave Asset Management has 0.18% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 12,500 shares. 96,651 are held by Comerica Bank. Charles Schwab Inv owns 0.01% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 711,508 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 89,020 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Incorporated reported 233 shares. 9,720 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Ltd. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Co owns 87,506 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associate reported 345,777 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) or 62,598 shares. Nomura Asset Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 60,295 shares. Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Everence Capital has 16,070 shares. Art Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 46,794 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 insider sales for $247,145 activity. Shares for $90,780 were bought by Rush Parker William on Friday, May 24.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortress Trans & Infrastructure Inv. Llc by 173,936 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $12.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Outdoor Brands Corporation by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 950.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% EPS growth.