Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Holder Sir Capital Management LP Lifted Holding by $10.67 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Intel (INTC) Stock Value Declined, Eagle Ridge Investment Management Boosted Its Position by $863,296

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 18,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 388,535 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.60 million, up from 370,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.01. About 23.31 million shares traded or 9.15% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/03/2018 – INTEL REPORTS JUDGMENT OF ENTERPRISE CHAMBER IN COMPULSORY; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel; 19/03/2018 – INTEL EXTENDS ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN UNTIL 2019; 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford Discusses Reforms for Security Clearance in Open Intel Hearing; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Profit, Revenue Increase; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 06/04/2018 – INTEL CREATES NEW PRODUCT ASSURANCE & SECURITY GROUP

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 173.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 140,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 221,217 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.84M, up from 80,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $70.19. About 415,580 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q EPS 64c; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 5%-7%; Had Seen 4%-6%; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Designates La Force to Succeed Festa as Chief Executive Officer; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Grace Announces High Olefins Yield FCC Collaboration with TechnipFMC – GlobeNewswire" on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Volatility 101: Should W. R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) Shares Have Dropped 34%? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Now The Time To Look At Buying W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)? – Yahoo Finance" on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "Grace Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire" published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Is W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 59,707 shares to 757,682 shares, valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Venator Matls Plc by 267,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,547 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $15.32 million activity. Shares for $276,160 were bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III. $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was bought by Dockman William C..

