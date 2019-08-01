Grace & White Cut Its Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Position by $333,600; Valuation Declined; Phoenix Investment Adviser Decreased Position in Tenet Healthcare (THC) as Valuation Rose

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 161,813 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as ‘Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse of Medication as New Way to Get High; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – GLENVIEW WITHDRAWN PROPOSAL TO AMEND CO’S BYLAWS THAT WOULD ALLOW SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT WITHOUT A MEETING; 29/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare Names Lloyd Austin, Meghan FitzGerald to Board; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Implements Additional Governance Enhancements; 26/03/2018 – TENET: GLENVIEW TO SUPPORT BOARD NOMINEES, PROPOSALS; 07/05/2018 – TENET SHOULD DO ANOTHER ROUND OF COST-CUTTING: GLENVIEW; 28/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS – ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE TO PROVIDE DATA, ANALYTICS, AND TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS WITHIN POST-ACUTE CARE SERVICES MARKET; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Glenview Has Agreed to Vote Its Shrs in Favor of All of the Board’s Nominees

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 40,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 43,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $129.38. About 940,289 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $16.23 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 135,562 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cyrus Cap Prtnrs Lp holds 7.29% or 2.08 million shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Essex Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 42,904 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Aperio Limited holds 55,605 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Financial Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Globeflex Capital LP has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). 21,514 were reported by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Federated Pa invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 46,120 shares. The North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability invested in 446,272 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.49 per share. THC’s profit will be $45.38M for 13.20 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28B and $46.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Medical Marijuana vs. Canopy Growth – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “You’ll Never Guess Who’s Betting Against Canadian Cannabis Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tenet extends partnership with Cerner – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aurora Cannabis’ Backdoor Strategy for Entering the U.S. Market – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investing in Marijuana Stocks: Everything You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.17 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.