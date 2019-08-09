Grace & White Has Decreased Position in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) as Stock Value Rose; Swiss National Bank Maintains Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 732,806 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.94M, up from 712,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $228.47. About 309,539 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 9,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 295,127 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 304,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $820.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 5,566 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend; 15/05/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5,600 shares to 545,419 shares, valued at $39.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.62M shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Air Products Completes Acquisition of GE’s Gasification Business and Technology – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products Proudly Salutes 50th Anniversary of Moon Landing – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested in 4,064 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.29% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Baxter Bros Incorporated reported 0.47% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bb&T Corporation invested 0.09% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs reported 0.45% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Blb&B Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 4,795 shares. Mufg Americas Holding owns 20,224 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. First City Capital owns 1,300 shares. Ajo LP invested in 7,085 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 1,652 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.11% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 473,659 shares. West Oak Limited Co has 12,749 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Co, Michigan-based fund reported 2,676 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd owns 6,522 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $45,323 activity.

More notable recent The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HCL Technologies and Oracle Health Sciences Collaborate to Accelerate mHealth in Clinical Trials – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Holistic Look At The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend, Announces Date of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Announces Board of Director Changes – Business Wire” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.