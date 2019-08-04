Grace & White Lifted Summit Hotel Pptys Com (INN) Stake by $2.00 Million; Stock Value Declined; Bailard Cut Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Position by $675,000; Share Price Rose

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com (INN) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 182,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% . The institutional investor held 716,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, up from 534,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 509,578 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 19.55% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 74.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 15,360 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 60,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.02. About 557,446 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018

More notable recent TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top-Ranked Emerging Market Stocks to Boost Portfolio Gains – Investorplace.com” on May 09, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Xerox Corporation (XRX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Report: AT&T planning to enter Brazil mobile market – Seeking Alpha” on February 17, 2018. More interesting news about TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TIM PARTICIPAÃ‡Ã•ES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 6-K TIM PARTICIPACOES SA For: Jul 23 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 4,541 shares to 58,696 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 56,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold INN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Kbc Group Nv invested in 3,268 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Denali Advisors Ltd holds 0% or 407 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Incorporated reported 0% stake. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 3.06 million shares. Amp Invsts Ltd invested in 0% or 65,621 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Partners has invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). First Tru Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Pnc Svcs Group Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 100,559 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.03% or 111,869 shares. 40,574 are held by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0% or 15,608 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 1.69 million shares.

More notable recent Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Summit Hotel Properties Inc Cum Conv Red Pfd Registered Shs Series E declares $0.3906 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Cannabis Players Push CBD-Infused Products into Cosmetics Sector – Investing News Network” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hotel REIT RevPAR growth to `remain muted,’ Capital One says – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Summit Hotel Properties Announces Sale Of Six Hotels For $135 Million – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.