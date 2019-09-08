Grace & White Has Trimmed Its Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) Position by $317,559; Stock Rose; As Trimble (TRMB) Share Price Rose, Neuberger Berman Group Decreased Its Holding by $46.20 Million

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 43.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 1.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.40 million, down from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.94. About 825,972 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PRIVATELY-HELD VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Rev $755M-$785M; 23/05/2018 – FTC: 20181171: Trimble Inc.; Bain Capital Fund XI, L.P; 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health lmagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software; 06/04/2018 – TRIMBLE FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Expects Viewpoint to Contribute About $200M of Non-GAAP Rev in 2019; 14/03/2018 – Trimble’s Cloud-Based Seismic Monitoring Transforms Earthquake Event Reporting for Buildings; 25/04/2018 – Registration Now Open for Trimble Dimensions 2018 User Conference; 07/05/2018 – Correct: Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 24/04/2018 – Hortonworks and Trimble Partner to Enhance Logistics and Transportation Industry with Data

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 9,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 295,127 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 304,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $775.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.87. About 29,391 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations; 15/05/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards; 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

More notable recent The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend, Announces Date of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Announces Board of Director Changes – Business Wire” on January 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edison International: Wildfires Act As Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ep. 101: Why Apple Will Be The Only Smartphone Survivor – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Holistic Look At The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $45,323 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% or 1,025 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs invested in 1,373 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 3,486 shares. Mirae Asset Global accumulated 0% or 10,653 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt reported 381,263 shares. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.07% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 327,270 shares. Northern Tru reported 259,625 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Hillsdale Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Millennium Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). First Advsrs LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 126,593 shares. Paloma Prns Management Communication reported 25,301 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel accumulated 21,547 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 5,348 shares. 590 are owned by Clean Yield Gp. Elk Creek Prtnrs Lc reported 107,087 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 1.12M shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks invested in 367,067 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 534 shares. Strs Ohio holds 12,874 shares or 0% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca), a California-based fund reported 37 shares. Hrt Fincl Lc owns 8,623 shares. 6,079 were accumulated by Financial Bank. 2,530 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Victory Cap Management has 713,564 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Company Lp has 406,655 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 0% or 1,100 shares.

Analysts await Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. TRMB’s profit will be $103.23 million for 23.13 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Trimble Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.58% negative EPS growth.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Units Unit by 1.22M shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $29.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.57 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc.

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trimble (TRMB) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trimble Navigation (TRMB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MDY, NVR, TRMB, FDS: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.