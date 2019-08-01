Grace & White Lifted Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited Shs (SIG); Spectrum Management Group Trimmed Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Share Value Declined

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited Shs (SIG) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 28,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% . The institutional investor held 254,530 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 225,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Signet Jewelers Limited Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 1.49M shares traded. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 70.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 15/05/2018 – Abrams Bison Investments LLC Exits Position in Signet; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 20% TO $0.37/SHR; 02/04/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS SEES 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 5C-15C; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Signet Overseas for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Dn Low-To-Mid Single Digits; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – A MAJORITY OF FISCAL 2019 SAVINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE REALIZED IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL YEAR; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – CO WILL PROVIDE A ONE-TIME SPECIAL CASH AWARD TO ALL HOURLY NON-MANAGERIAL TEAM EMPLOYEES IN FISCAL 2019; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewlers 4Q EPS $5.24; 06/04/2018 – $SIG still positive, holding up extremely well in this market sell off today; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Adds Two Directors to Its Board

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 12.95 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M has 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 19,399 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 192,459 shares. Friess Associate Ltd Com has 1.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 299,267 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.75% or 66,978 shares. Mraz Amerine & stated it has 14,948 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. River Road Asset Ltd Company owns 1.19M shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Troy Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.39% or 149,000 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Investment Limited Company invested in 0.27% or 142,209 shares. First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson owns 5,535 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc holds 0.7% or 55,974 shares in its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd has 5,450 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Wilshire Secs Management holds 9,602 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 64,039 were reported by Intrepid Cap Mngmt. 16,380 are owned by Capital City Tru Com Fl. Edmp Inc holds 2.35% or 44,629 shares in its portfolio.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94M and $334.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity (FHLC) by 47,711 shares to 294,451 shares, valued at $13.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.44 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.