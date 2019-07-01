Grace & White Has Raised Holding in Summit Hotel Pptys Com (INN); Selway Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Nike Cl (NKE) as Valuation Declined

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com (INN) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 182,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 716,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, up from 534,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 142,254 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 15.54% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $85.51. About 3.49 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $36.00 million activity. $12.00 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares were sold by PARKER MARK G.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,255 shares to 38,880 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 120,286 were reported by Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Guardian Life Of America has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Noesis Mangement Corp reported 146,847 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Personal Cap Advsrs reported 7,692 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 787,795 are owned by Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) reported 31,534 shares. Monetary Mngmt Inc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 13,550 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 16,724 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Assetmark Incorporated holds 3,362 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt owns 0.37% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2.13 million shares. Melvin Mgmt Lp holds 900,000 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Horizon Invests Lc reported 5,678 shares. Semper Augustus Investments Group Inc Lc stated it has 0.66% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ing Groep Nv invested in 340,066 shares or 0.62% of the stock.

