Grace & White Has Trimmed Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) Position by $317,559 as Stock Price Rose; Rubicon Project Inc/The (RUBI) Share Price Rose While Bank Of New York Mellon Raised Position by $707,184

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 9,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 295,127 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 304,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $830.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.58% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $31.76. About 28,847 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rubicon Project Inc/The (RUBI) by 224.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 117,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The institutional investor held 170,389 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 52,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Rubicon Project Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 348,700 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI); 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28,262 shares to 3.88M shares, valued at $6.92B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medpace Holdings Inc by 331,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,616 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Cap Financial Advisers Lc holds 6,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 28,300 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 55,384 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 4,524 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 23,055 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 0.06% stake. Manchester Mngmt Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 30,004 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 153,615 shares. Dupont Management Corporation owns 0.01% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 14,321 shares. The Washington-based Coldstream Cap Mngmt has invested 0.08% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Moreover, Prudential Finance Incorporated has 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 9,980 shares. Kessler Inv Gru Limited Liability, Indiana-based fund reported 1,708 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 9,220 shares or 0% of all its holdings.