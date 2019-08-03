Grace & White Cut Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Position by $333,600; Rockshelter Capital Management Has Decreased Trinseo Sa (TSE) Stake by $1.08 Million

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 23,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 87,010 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 110,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 485,091 shares traded or 39.70% up from the average. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 40,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 43,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Analysts await Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 32.50% or $0.78 from last year’s $2.4 per share. TSE’s profit will be $66.16M for 5.45 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Trinseo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 48.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

