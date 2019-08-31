Grace & White Stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Com (INN) Has Lifted as Valuation Declined; Rafferty Asset Management Has Raised Its Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holding by $340,130; Market Value Declined

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com (INN) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 182,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% . The institutional investor held 716,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17 million, up from 534,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 583,707 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 19.55% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 9,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 65,494 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 55,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 1.34M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold INN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Port Management Limited Liability holds 71,164 shares. Point72 Asset LP accumulated 0% or 86,539 shares. Raymond James & Associate stated it has 153,100 shares. Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Shelton Cap Management holds 120 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Management owns 3,505 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru reported 107 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications stated it has 187,198 shares. The Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Comm has invested 0.01% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Moreover, Fmr Limited Co has 0% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 1 shares. Shine Inv Advisory has invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Renaissance Technologies Lc stated it has 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Indexiq Advisors Lc owns 70,838 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 515 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (FEZ) by 12,791 shares to 14,176 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 11,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,858 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

