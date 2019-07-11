Grace & White Trimmed Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by $333,600; Pfizer (PFE) Stake Raised by Hilltop Holdings Inc

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 43,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $139.32. About 3.72 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 118.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 39,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,831 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, up from 33,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $42.89. About 23.94M shares traded or 5.04% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – IN TRIAL, NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED, AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILE OF INLYTA IN ADVANCED RCC; 09/05/2018 – Seeking Insights into Rare Diseases, Pfizer Scales AI Analytics Platform; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER: U.S. FDA OKS XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR TREATMENT OF; 23/03/2018 – GSK pullout puts sale of Pfizer consumer health unit in doubt; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development of New Drugs

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,564 shares to 17,277 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 6,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,018 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.39 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.