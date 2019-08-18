Grace & White Has Cut Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stake by $333,600; Oge Energy (OGE) Stake Held by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 95.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 11,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 22,840 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 11,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 849,637 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 40,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 43,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 4.80M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Oklahoma Corporation Commission approves OG&E power plant acquisitions; 506 MW generating capacity to benefit customers – PRNewswire” on May 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “OG&E announces plan to purchase power plants; customers to see savings, environmental benefit – PRNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OG&E Completes Acquisition of Shady Point Plant in Poteau Following FERC Approval – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 17,830 shares to 74,202 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,241 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Group Advisors Ltd owns 12,732 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 216,529 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 292,336 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Co has invested 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co holds 20,259 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 106,784 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo invested in 5,988 shares. Commerce National Bank & Trust invested in 32,394 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 842,345 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. National Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0.01% or 1.49M shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd invested in 1.79M shares. Oppenheimer And Inc invested in 16,602 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.38% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Advsrs Asset owns 0.04% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 55,371 shares. Legal And General Gp Pcl reported 907,681 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 127,734 shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mgmt invested in 33,394 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 3,175 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Vontobel Asset Management reported 1.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ssi Inv Inc holds 0.07% or 6,391 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Lc owns 2.06% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 136,564 shares. Ftb, a Tennessee-based fund reported 100,189 shares. 1.07M were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Chesley Taft & Assoc Lc accumulated 201,177 shares. Hilltop Holding holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 14,345 shares. Sage Fincl stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 1.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bangor Bank & Trust has 0.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 1.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Penobscot Investment Mngmt Communication owns 2.47% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 83,485 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Merck Shares Rise on Strong Sales Growth – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Johnson & Johnson a Buy? – Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.