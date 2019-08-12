Grace & White Holding in Summit Hotel Pptys Com (INN) Has Upped as Shares Declined; Nbt Bank N A Upped Holding in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by $354,090

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 3,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,971 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, up from 62,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 7.38M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com (INN) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 182,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% . The institutional investor held 716,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, up from 534,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 413,514 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 19.55% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherstone Capital Mgmt stated it has 4,096 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Company reported 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kamunting Street Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.47% or 3,500 shares. Northstar Invest Advsrs Lc has 2,000 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Com has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Peddock Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.78% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12,918 shares. Regentatlantic owns 145,488 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 26,968 shares. Massachusetts-based Essex Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Viking Fund Management Ltd Company owns 4,000 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 1,254 are owned by Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc. The California-based Osborne Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 1.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 86,979 were accumulated by Cim Ltd Liability Co. Fragasso Gru Incorporated Inc has 25,725 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 58,266 shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,868 shares to 80,637 shares, valued at $15.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,368 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

