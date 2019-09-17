Grace & White Raised Ingredion Com (INGR) Holding by $3.75 Million; Navellier & Associates Increases Stake in Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc Com (INGR) by 58.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 45,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 124,665 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.28M, up from 78,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $82.45. About 151,906 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) by 47.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 32,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The hedge fund held 102,372 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.25 million, up from 69,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $66.96. About 802,418 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Net $72.9M; 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts lndustry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution; 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts Industry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.40; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and Al Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Cadence Design Systems To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Accelerating Cadence of New Product Introductions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CDNS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 233.68 million shares or 0.88% less from 235.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 37,820 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 2.75 million shares. Renaissance Ltd owns 0.1% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 1.65M shares. Nomura has invested 0.11% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Franklin Res invested in 0.03% or 733,631 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding holds 0.08% or 1.21M shares in its portfolio. Denali Limited Liability Com accumulated 111,000 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru accumulated 134 shares or 0% of the stock. Fjarde Ap invested in 97,199 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 333,258 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 561,193 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 6,140 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fil Limited owns 33 shares.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $646.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11,968 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $413,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 4,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,790 shares, and cut its stake in Geopark Ltd.

Grace & White Inc, which manages about $820.58M and $437.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd Com (NASDAQ:AGII) by 17,370 shares to 125,853 shares, valued at $9.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold INGR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 55.97 million shares or 3.08% less from 57.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset holds 158,664 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Com has 2,467 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 0.02% stake. Commerce Natl Bank owns 3,302 shares. 167,250 were reported by Axa. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Lc owns 0.46% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 591,744 shares. First State Bank owns 3,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has invested 0.11% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 3,040 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated invested in 0% or 46 shares. First Manhattan Co has 441,559 shares. Hm Payson invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).