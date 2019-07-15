Grace & White Has Boosted Stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Com (INN) by $2.00 Million as Share Price Rose; Mizuho Bank LTD Lifted Position in Cme Group (CME)

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com (INN) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 182,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 716,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, up from 534,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 408,406 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 15.54% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $206.02. About 1.09 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 25/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 24; 09/05/2018 – CME GROUP – BOARD APPROVED AMENDED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH TERRENCE DUFFY, CHAIRMAN AND CEO, EXTENDING CURRENT TERM TO DEC 31, 2022; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Group’s $5.3B Offer; Petropavlovsk’s Largest Shareholder Backs Removal of Directors; 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME’S TALKS TO BUY NEX SAID TO BE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 26/04/2018 – CME Group profit surges 50 pct; 30/05/2018 – U.S. bond, rates futures, options hit volume record – CME; 09/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs jump on short-covering after recent lows; 16/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY LOWER CASH PRICES, WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Suite of Interest Rate Futures and Options Reached Daily Volume Record of 39.6 M Contracts on May 29

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold INN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 313,993 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 13,753 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 3.06M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset, a Ohio-based fund reported 618 shares. Everence Management, a Indiana-based fund reported 18,710 shares. Parkside National Bank Trust has 107 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 68,890 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 33,027 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). 40,574 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. 116,449 are held by Citigroup Incorporated. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 308,865 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 54,337 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Moreover, Natixis Advsr Lp has 0% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 46,175 shares.