Grace & White Lowered Its Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) Position by $317,559; Market Value Declined; Discovery Capital Management Holding in Yandex N V (YNDX) Upped by $38.24 Million

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 195.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 1.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.37M, up from 575,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 877,995 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 9,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 295,127 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 304,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.81. About 26,327 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has risen 4.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management; 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0% or 4,524 shares. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 21,045 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp holds 153,615 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated holds 12,135 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 42,309 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc accumulated 0.01% or 45,500 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has 327,270 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Sei Invs owns 6,525 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,551 shares or 0% of its portfolio. King Luther Capital Mgmt invested in 381,263 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Janney Montgomery Scott has 0.01% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 27,922 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.15% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 4,320 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $45,323 activity.

