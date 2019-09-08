Grace & White Continues to Hold Stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Com (INN); Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Market Value Rose While Cortland Advisers Raised Its Holding

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 604,213 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com (INN) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 182,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% . The institutional investor held 716,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17 million, up from 534,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 829,117 shares traded or 28.97% up from the average. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 19.55% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold INN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Limited reported 65,621 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors LP has invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Daiwa Group has 0% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 23,445 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Aperio Llc has invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Charles Schwab Inv owns 0.01% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 1.69 million shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 40,574 shares. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 1.61M shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 248,410 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Inv Lc accumulated 0% or 43,851 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton And Com Ma accumulated 0.05% or 4,750 shares. Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.21% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bryn Mawr Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,129 shares. Edgemoor Investment Inc reported 66,690 shares. Catalyst Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.09% or 43,420 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 8,180 shares. Van Eck Assoc holds 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 12,231 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 75,265 shares. Moreover, Salem Counselors Inc has 0.16% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 22,778 shares. New England Private Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 8,486 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 15,457 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 200 shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bollard Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co holds 1.12% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 490,129 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication stated it has 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

