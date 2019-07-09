Grace & White Has Lifted Its Summit Hotel Pptys Com (INN) Holding by $2.00 Million as Share Value Rose; Lodestar Investment Counsel Increases Position in Eaton Plc (ETN)

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com (INN) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 182,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 716,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17 million, up from 534,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 366,524 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 15.54% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,445 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, up from 132,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $81.26. About 1.33M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘

More notable recent Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Triad hotelier’s portfolio swells to 40 with Virginia purchase – Triad Business Journal” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Summit Hotel: Is Now A Good Time To Buy This 6.9%-Yielding REIT? – Seeking Alpha” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Maverick Gaming Closes Purchase of Nevada Gold (NYSE: UWN) NYSE:UWN – GlobeNewswire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Chamber of Commerce Forms Cannabis Advocacy Group – Investing News Network” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold INN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Services Group Inc has invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) or 179,876 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 214,451 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 0.03% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 11,034 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 618 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested in 0.06% or 3.06 million shares. Raymond James & stated it has 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Jennison Limited Co holds 2.65 million shares. 3,505 are owned by Asset. Citigroup has 0% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 116,449 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co holds 4,663 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 737 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Com Na. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 570,301 shares. 2,995 were accumulated by Mesirow Financial Mgmt.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coffee prices jolted by unexpected frost in Brazil – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “C-Tracks ETNs Linked to the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index, Series B (MLPE) to Pay Quarterly Coupon – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Eaton Looks Like a Good Investment for Dividend Hunters – Motley Fool” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Corporation Offers A Well-Supported Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8,599 shares to 90,320 shares, valued at $8.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,563 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).