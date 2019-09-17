Grace & White Has Lifted By $538,455 Its Tuesday Morning Com New (TUES) Position; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Upped Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position

Grace & White Inc increased Tuesday Morning Corp Com New (TUES) stake by 29.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grace & White Inc acquired 538,455 shares as Tuesday Morning Corp Com New (TUES)’s stock declined 26.46%. The Grace & White Inc holds 2.36 million shares with $3.99M value, up from 1.82M last quarter. Tuesday Morning Corp Com New now has $74.64 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6. About 147,040 shares traded. Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) has declined 44.41% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.41% the S&P500. Some Historical TUES News: 19/04/2018 DJ Tuesday Morning Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUES); 03/05/2018 – TUESDAY MORNING CORP – EXPECTS A FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 3% – 4%; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning 3Q Loss/Shr 18c; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales up 3%-4%; 14/05/2018 – Royce & Associates Buys New 1.1% Position in Tuesday Morning; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures Approximately $23M-$26M; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees ‘Significant Projected Ebitda Improvement’ in 4Q, FY18

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 84.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp acquired 50,436 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp holds 110,436 shares with $5.01 million value, up from 60,000 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $81.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 6.46M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO LOWER SHARE OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD TO CALL SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 26/04/2018 – LUPUS THERAPEUTICS, BMY TO COLLABORATE ON BMS-986165 TESTING; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 19/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 7 investors sold TUES shares while 17 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 26.84 million shares or 5.32% less from 28.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Lp has 33,829 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) for 198,956 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) for 201,087 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.25M shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 12,050 shares in its portfolio. 16,495 are owned by Menta Capital Lc. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 86,600 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). Schneider holds 0.06% or 159,851 shares. The New York-based Howe And Rusling Inc has invested 0% in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 19,035 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0% or 2.06 million shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon stated it has 69,558 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paragon Assocs & Paragon Assocs Ii Joint Venture has invested 0.21% in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 1.95M shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $679,964 activity. 5,000 Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) shares with value of $8,250 were bought by Becker Steven R. $14,234 worth of Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) was bought by GLUCK BARRY S. $112,295 worth of Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) shares were bought by BURMAN TERRY LEE.

More notable recent Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tuesday Morning (TUES) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tuesday Morning higher on earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tuesday Morning Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tuesday Morning Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 22, 2019 : CM, HRL, TTC, BJ, DKS, OPRA, FLWS, FLY, HMLP, LYTS, TUES – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Patten And Patten Tn invested in 0.2% or 41,127 shares. Farmers Bank & Trust invested in 0.34% or 14,442 shares. 25,027 are owned by First Bank. Dodge & Cox, California-based fund reported 49.64M shares. The Missouri-based Amer Century Companies has invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Raymond James Financial Advsrs reported 440,405 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Canal Insur holds 220,000 shares or 3.28% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited holds 35,651 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Family Management Corp has invested 0.29% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 16,023 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Inc Tx invested 1.56% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First United Bancorp holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 37,034 shares. Country Club Na invested in 0.11% or 20,590 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 24,221 were accumulated by Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers teams up with drug development accelerator – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol Myers has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 8.73% above currents $50.03 stock price. Bristol Myers had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, September 3. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BMY in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 was made by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.