Grace & White Position in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) Has Trimmed by $317,559 as Market Value Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Fort Point Capital Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $362,388

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 3,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 5,390 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546,000, down from 8,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $107.61. About 7.81 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Common Equity 15%; 18/05/2018 – SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG SLHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 370 FROM SFR 350; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SAYS EQUITY MARKET STILL HAS A WAY TO GO; 14/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $18; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $67.59, UP 4%; TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE2 OF $54.05, UP 4%; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 14/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 9,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 295,127 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 304,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $792.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 31,199 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations; 15/05/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc by 12,072 shares to 24,572 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 57,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.07 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis reported 19,262 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has 22,494 shares. Dodge & Cox accumulated 24.94M shares or 2.07% of the stock. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability holds 134 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership has 726,585 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Management Lc invested 1.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Finance Corp In invested in 12,195 shares. Tanaka Capital reported 2,010 shares stake. Malaga Cove Cap Lc has 17,905 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd holds 0.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 89,233 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.65% or 15,323 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.92% or 218,686 shares. Nexus Invest Management owns 308,600 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Horrell Cap Inc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 1,647 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 1.73M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ironwood Fin Ltd Liability Company has 177 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.07% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 153,615 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lbmc Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.33% or 61,116 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.07% or 1.44 million shares. 113,229 were reported by Heartland Advsr. Us Fincl Bank De reported 0.01% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 38,493 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). State Common Retirement Fund reported 38,117 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.06% or 6,500 shares. Morgan Stanley has 118,580 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

