Grace & White Trimmed Stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by $333,600 as Share Value Declined; Jana Partners Cut Its Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Holding by $114.52 Million

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60 million, down from 5.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.15. About 1.52M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 40,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 43,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $130.29. About 7.25 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.29 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank holds 1.84% or 116,821 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.9% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). M&R Management holds 59,195 shares. James invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Monroe Savings Bank Trust Mi holds 0.44% or 9,742 shares. 8,052 were reported by Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Iberiabank Corporation owns 80,432 shares. Fiduciary Trust Comm reported 413,746 shares. Finance Consulate invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Guardian Inv holds 3.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 29,743 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Incorporated Md owns 2,730 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin holds 2.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 372,463 shares. Excalibur Mgmt Corporation owns 37,896 shares. Chatham Cap Grp invested in 60,587 shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.20 million for 8.98 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

