Grace & White Has Boosted Its Holding in Berkley W R Com (WRB) as Stock Value Rose; H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Shareholder Phocas Financial Has Cut Position as Share Price Rose

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 12,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 36,483 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 24,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.25. About 923,043 shares traded or 55.38% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) by 61.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 81,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The institutional investor held 51,366 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 132,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in H.B. Fuller Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 180,070 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Rev $713.1M; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 19,661 shares to 31,476 shares, valued at $978,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 242,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 243,352 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability reported 146,725 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.1% or 147,525 shares. California-based Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Strs Ohio accumulated 2,500 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated accumulated 5.76 million shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc invested in 15,030 shares. Principal Grp stated it has 2.23M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 19,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Numerixs Investment owns 3,400 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 2,963 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 15,403 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Guyasuta Invest Advisors holds 0.22% or 41,170 shares.

