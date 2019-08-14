Grace & White Has Trimmed Its Position in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by $317,559; Global Payments (GPN) Shareholder Highland Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Global Payments Inc (GPN) by 44.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 4,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 15,983 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 11,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Global Payments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $154.19. About 500,024 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 9,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 295,127 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 304,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $784.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 26,809 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend; 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $45,323 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,094 shares to 6,114 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 15,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,254 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 100 Index Fund (OEF).