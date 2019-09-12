Grace & White Has Lifted Signet Jewelers Limited Shs (SIG) Stake by $1.57 Million; Endeavour Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Wex (WEX)

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited Shs (SIG) by 36.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 92,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% . The institutional investor held 346,930 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20M, up from 254,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Signet Jewelers Limited Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $880.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 452,592 shares traded. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 70.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 24/05/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS TO JOIN PILOT OF DE BEERS GROUP-LED BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM, TRACR; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS SEES NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE $401M TO $435M; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – CO WILL PROVIDE A ONE-TIME SPECIAL CASH AWARD TO ALL HOURLY NON-MANAGERIAL TEAM EMPLOYEES IN FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – Top Diamond Retailer Signet Joins De Beers Blockchain Venture; 02/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Releases 2017 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 21/03/2018 – S&P Lowering Signet Jewelers Ltd.’s Corporate Credit Rating to ‘BB+’ From ‘BBB-‘; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Cons Discretionary Adds Signet; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – COST REDUCTION ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER $200 MLN – $225 MLN OF NET COST SAVINGS OVER NEXT 3 FISCAL YEARS; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – ANNOUNCED COMPREHENSIVE THREE-YEAR TRANSFORMATION PLAN TO DRIVE GROWTH AND LONG TERM FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS REPORTS PACT TO SELL NON-PRIME RECEIVABLES

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 14.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 8,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 68,611 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.28 million, up from 59,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $208.07. About 8,510 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director

More important recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WEX Inc (WEX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “WEX, Phillips 66 Sign Exclusive Multi-Year Private Label Extension – Business Wire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WEX shares while 79 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 40.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,257 were reported by Natixis. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 140,568 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 351,468 shares. 295,923 were reported by Stephens Inv Gru Lc. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 15,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 2,450 were reported by Fiera Corp. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.02% stake. Voloridge Invest Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 2,052 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.04% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 69,871 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 664 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 2,304 shares. Morgan Stanley has 36,835 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 0.27% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 527,271 shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership stated it has 3,438 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sei Invests has 0.03% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $675.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 197,000 shares to 1.97M shares, valued at $16.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 19,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,224 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Since September 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $165,033 activity. $56,574 worth of stock was bought by Drosos Virginia on Friday, September 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold SIG shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 52.36 million shares or 6.00% more from 49.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap has 0% invested in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) for 13,061 shares. Maverick Cap has invested 0.08% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). 6.12M are owned by Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated. 654,537 were reported by Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) for 31,025 shares. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 0.01% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0% or 37,011 shares. 12,566 are held by Jefferies Gru Limited Liability. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc owns 13,347 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 12,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). D E Shaw And Inc invested 0.02% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 14,568 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Grace & White Inc, which manages about $820.58 million and $437.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd Com (NASDAQ:AGII) by 17,370 shares to 125,853 shares, valued at $9.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.