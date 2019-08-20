Grace & White Position in Signet Jewelers Limited Shs (SIG) Upped by $777,870; Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Position Raised by Redmile Group Llc

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 503,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.56M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.28 million, up from 4.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 1.59 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Issuer Rating To Clovis, Nm; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca (rucaparib) for Women With Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 06/04/2018 – Rubraca® (rucaparib) Approved in the U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC CLVS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $73; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: SEC considers civil charges against Clovis Oncology over trial data for discarded drug; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY BEGINS EARLY ACCESS PROGRAM FOR RUCAPARIB; 10/05/2018 – Tesaro, Clovis Look to Catalyst-Rich Year to Pull Them From Rut; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program for Rucaparib as Treatment and as Maintenance Therapy in Recurrent Ovarian Cance

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited Shs (SIG) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 28,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% . The institutional investor held 254,530 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 225,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Signet Jewelers Limited Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $624.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 1.34M shares traded. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 70.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – IN FISCAL 2019, “TRANSFORMATION PLAN” IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER NET COSTS SAVINGS OF $85 MILLION – $100 MILLION; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Raises Dividend to 37c; 14/03/2018 – SIG NAMES SHARON L. MCCOLLAM, NANCY A. REARDON INDEPENDENT DIRS; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Sees FY19 EPS 0c-EPS 60c; 14/03/2018 – Signet Sinks After Disappointing Earnings (Video); 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS – NON-PRIME CREDIT RECEIVABLES SALE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN $401 MLN – $435 MLN OF PROCEEDS INCLUDING SERVICING EXPENSE ON RECEIVABLES; 24/05/2018 – DE BEERS GROUP – SIGNET PROJECT TEAM WILL WORK ALONGSIDE TRACR TEAM TO ENSURE THE PLATFORM MEETS THE NEEDS OF JEWELLERY MANUFACTURE AND RETAIL SECTORS; 21/03/2018 – S&P REVISES SIGNET JEWELERS LTD. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 29/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Confirmed for 5 Consecutive Years as Conflict-Free; 23/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Signet Industries Ltd. – Results-Financial Results For 31.03.2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SIG shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.55% more from 49.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) for 10,300 shares. Nine Masts Capital stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 34,449 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Federated Inc Pa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Pathstone Family Office Limited Co reported 0% stake. Nuwave Mngmt Llc holds 588 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) for 86,792 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 25,536 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 13,447 shares. Aqr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 993,031 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Management Gru has invested 0.04% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Meeder Asset owns 0.04% invested in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) for 19,891 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 19,639 shares.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 20,800 shares to 174,000 shares, valued at $19.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 226,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 336 are owned by Daiwa Securities Inc. Meeder Asset Management owns 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 50 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Limited Company has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Proshare Lc reported 25,280 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 104 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Redmile Grp Lc holds 3.34% or 4.56M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Us National Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 8,820 shares. The New York-based Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Pointstate Capital L P, New York-based fund reported 193,712 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Lp, Texas-based fund reported 1,270 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 97,148 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs owns 2,550 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.