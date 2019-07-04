Grace & White Position in Summit Hotel Pptys Com (INN) Has Increased by $2.00 Million; Celestica (CLS) Holder Moab Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.66 Million as Market Value Declined

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 85.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 457,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 74,817 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632,000, down from 532,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $900.09M market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.86. About 149,193 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 41.19% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com (INN) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 182,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 716,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, up from 534,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 157,106 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 15.54% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF

