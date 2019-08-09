Grace & White Maintains Stake in Berkley W R Com (WRB); Cantillon Capital Management Lowered Its Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Stake by $515,633

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 12,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 36,483 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 24,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.17. About 111,972 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 6,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.11M, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $95.17. About 75,202 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces 3-for-2 Stock Split and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank turns bearish on W.R. Berkley – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love W.R. Berkley (WRB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 30, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Armstrong World Industries Have Soared 67% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “European Commission Approves Proposed Sale of Armstrong World Industries EMEA and Pacific Rim Business to Knauf International – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Armstrong World Industries Announces Initiation of Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Industries to Acquire Architectural Components Group, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.15% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Capital Intl Investors owns 1.40M shares. Diversified Trust invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Sun Life Fincl Inc has 0.09% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 4,983 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 54,673 shares. Pnc Svcs Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 1,689 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 2,600 shares stake. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Com stated it has 55,960 shares. Natixis Advsr LP holds 83,441 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 560,916 shares. Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Fiduciary Mngmt Inc Wi accumulated 1.69 million shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). The Tennessee-based Argent Trust Com has invested 0.05% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Ancora Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,780 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $160.52 million activity.