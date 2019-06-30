Grace & White Cut Its Position in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) as Stock Value Declined; As Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Market Value Declined, Stadium Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.03 Million

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 9,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 295,127 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 304,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.83. About 127,556 shares traded or 198.17% up from the average. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has risen 4.55% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.46M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.43. About 40,186 shares traded or 41.58% up from the average. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 12.90% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.47% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $320 MLN; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE – TRANSFORMATION PLAN DESIGNED TO GENERATE ABOUT $30 MLN OF INCREMENTAL OPERATING INCOME IN FISCAL 2020; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING LOSS BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $33 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Exits Universal Technical Institute; 22/03/2018 Universal Technical Institute Announces Strategic Transformation Plan; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Technical Institute Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTI); 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 EBITDA IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE; 24/04/2018 – Growth Energy Announces Partnership Between American Ethanol and Universal Technical Institute; 14/05/2018 – UTI Appoints Scott Yessner as Interim Chief Financial Officer

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $188.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 28,627 shares to 56,855 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 232,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,263 shares, and has risen its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $5,061 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.98, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold UTI shares while 9 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 1.32% less from 10.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.18 earnings per share, up 65.38% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Technical Institute, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $45,323 activity.