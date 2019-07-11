Grace & White Has Increased Its Position in Summit Hotel Pptys Com (INN) by $2.00 Million as Shares Rose; As Msci (MSCI) Shares Rose, Holder D-E Shaw & Company Decreased by $5.56 Million Its Stake

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 56.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 28,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,761 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, down from 49,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.15B market cap company. It closed at $238 lastly. It is down 37.60% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 18/05/2018 – Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to USD UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross; 30/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – ALLIANCE TRUST – FY TOTAL SHAREHOLDER RETURN (TSR) OF 19.2% AND NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) TOTAL RETURN OF 18.5%, COMPARED WITH MSCI ACWI TOTAL RETURN OF 13.8%; 09/03/2018 – MSCI: A, B SHRS IN MSCI CHINA FREE INDEXES STARTING MAY REVIEW; 29/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Below 200-D-MA; 12/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF DR Goes Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MSCI REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 25/04/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com (INN) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 182,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 716,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, up from 534,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 758,710 shares traded or 40.13% up from the average. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 15.54% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO

More notable recent Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Should Countries Outside of China Develop Lithium Supply Chains? – Investing News Network” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cunard Holds a Day of Celebration in the Port of Halifax Honoring Entrepreneur Zita Cobb and Archival Gift by Historian John Langley with a Spectacular Meeting and Sail Away of Queen Mary 2 and Queen Elizabeth – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s (NYSE:LEG) 26% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold INN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fin owns 14,517 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 46,175 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 69,457 shares. Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 59,541 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc reported 1.69 million shares. Dupont Capital reported 33,233 shares stake. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 10,000 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 3,076 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 224,498 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.1% or 49,000 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Lc accumulated 16,204 shares. Grp Inc accumulated 78,312 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). 32,575 were accumulated by Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 74,756 shares to 119,756 shares, valued at $20.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,415 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (Put) (NYSE:URI).

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 17.69% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $129.56M for 38.89 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.