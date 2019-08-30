Grace & White Lifted Stake in Berkley W R Com (WRB) as Share Price Rose; As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Valuation Declined, Holder Electron Capital Partners Cut Stake by $4.04 Million

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 12,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 36,483 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 24,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $71.8. About 565,496 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 14.23% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 5.29 million shares traded or 383.88% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W.R. Berkley Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank turns bearish on W.R. Berkley – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 175,952 shares to 692,065 shares, valued at $87.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,392 shares, and has risen its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Near-Term Outlook for Shipping Industry Not Enthralling – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Strong Travel Demand Aid Alaska Air’s (ALK) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Will Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Turn A Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Rise And Fall Of The Cool Pool: What It Means To LNG Shipping – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.