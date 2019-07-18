Grace & White Has Decreased Its Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) Position by $317,559 as Share Value Declined; As Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Value Declined, Northeast Investment Management Has Lifted Position by $642,897

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 9,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 295,127 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 304,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $814.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 27,098 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has risen 4.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 15/05/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 23,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 206,784 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 182,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.19. About 75.79 million shares traded or 60.74% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/04/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $17 FROM $18; 20/05/2018 – NOMURA HIRES BAML’S TRIVEDI FOR EQUITY SYNDICATE: MEMO; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 28/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HAVE TWO MANAGING DIRECTORS IN LONDON DEPART; 16/05/2018 – Arch Coal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES IN THE UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES; 23/03/2018 – NY AG Fines Bank Of America $42 Million For Fraudulent ‘masking’ Scheme — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA seeking some margin loan sales after Steinhoff loss – Bloomberg

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What To Expect From Bank of America’s Q2 2019 Results – Forbes” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 1%; Xenetic Biosciences Shares Plummet – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup – Staying On Course – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Muted Trading Performance to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,139 shares to 4,596 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,914 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Mgmt has 292,091 shares. Dakota Wealth holds 28,125 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hl Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation, Kentucky-based fund reported 309,123 shares. 896.17 million were accumulated by Berkshire Hathaway. Davis stated it has 27,590 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 52.30M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 11.31M shares or 0.98% of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 233,374 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sit Inv reported 210,866 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Mitchell Cap Mngmt has invested 0.4% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Seabridge Invest Ltd Com owns 163,702 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.86% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 253,110 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc reported 0.47% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gould Asset Management Ltd Ca has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $45,323 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) or 33,247 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 118,580 shares in its portfolio. 581,494 were accumulated by Gamco Investors Et Al. 9,980 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 7,384 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 1,671 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,889 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 41,064 shares. Cooke Bieler Lp holds 0.09% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) or 145,249 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.02% or 1.73M shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.02% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 24,929 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 12,135 shares. D E Shaw Com stated it has 7,138 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of America De holds 21,590 shares.