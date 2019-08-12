Grace & White Continues to Hold Position in Summit Hotel Pptys Com (INN); American Assets Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by $1.64 Million

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com (INN) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 182,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% . The institutional investor held 716,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17 million, up from 534,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 44,073 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 19.55% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 29,060 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, down from 49,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $87.67. About 199,169 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $250 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Microsemi Agrees to Additonal Disclosures Related to Pending Sale to Microchi; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP RESTATED PACT PROVIDES FOR LOAN FACILITY $3.8B; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A $3.0 BLN TERM LOAN FACILITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold INN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.55M were reported by Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 138,221 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 116,449 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Company has 14,263 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Trust LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 224,498 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 1.61 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 40,574 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 21,076 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 308,865 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 59,306 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pinebridge LP holds 142,563 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $424,246 activity. CHAPMAN MATTHEW W sold $424,246 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,300 are owned by M Kraus And. Motco holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 61,379 shares. Frontier Cap Management Lc stated it has 955,674 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Management New York owns 2,040 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Torch Wealth Ltd Liability Co has 23,450 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 116,158 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Southport Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 15,000 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd has 88,028 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt owns 16,265 shares. Coho Ltd reported 3.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.03% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Brinker Cap Incorporated accumulated 10,129 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability holds 5,660 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54B and $616.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 11,000 shares to 29,000 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).