GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A. (GRAM) Reaches $2.38 After 9.00% Down Move; FIBRA PROLOGIS REIT CTFS MEXICO (FBBPF) Sellers Increased By 0.3% Their Shorts

FIBRA PROLOGIS REIT CTFS MEXICO (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) had an increase of 0.3% in short interest. FBBPF’s SI was 6.03M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.3% from 6.02 million shares previously. With 14,100 avg volume, 428 days are for FIBRA PROLOGIS REIT CTFS MEXICO (OTCMKTS:FBBPF)’s short sellers to cover FBBPF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.061 during the last trading session, reaching $1.956. About 2,550 shares traded. FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.81% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 144,776 shares traded or 30.51% up from the average. GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM) has declined 21.64% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $415.03 million company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $2.17 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GRAM worth $37.35M less.

FIBRA Prologis, a real estate investment trust, owns and operates industrial real estate properties. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. As of June 30, 2014, it had 177 logistics and manufacturing facilities totaling 29.7 million square feet of gross leasable area in 6 industrial markets in Mexico. It has a 8.73 P/E ratio.

GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and construction, infrastructure, real estate, and technical services in Latin America. The company has market cap of $415.03 million. The firm engages in the civil construction, management, and implementation of housing development projects; mining contracting activities, such as mining, drilling, demolition, and other activity related to construction and electro mechanics; and architectural design and installation activities. It has a 7.56 P/E ratio. It also provides electromechanical assemblies and services to energy, oil, gas, and mining sectors; advisory and consultancy services in engineering; and supplies equipment and material to design, build, assemble, operate, and maintain various mechanical engineering, instrumentation, and civil works.