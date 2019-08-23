Gp Strategies (GPX) Valuation Rose While Cove Street Capital Increased Holding by $1.01 Million; As Applied Matls (AMAT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Bokf Has Decreased Its Stake

Bokf decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 11,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 33,990 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 45,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 3.45M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Gp Strategies Corp (GPX) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 84,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.03% . The hedge fund held 2.30M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.92 million, up from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Gp Strategies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 6,925 shares traded. GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) has declined 13.46% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GPX News: 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q EPS 16c; 16/05/2018 – Stonegate Digital Capital Group Strategies Generated Gross Performance of Over 439% and 1144% Since lnception with Partner Capital; 29/05/2018 – GP Strategies Named a Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record; 27/03/2018 GP Strategies and Nexus Global Partner to Drive Productivity for Manufacturers; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON EXPANDING PHARMACEUTICAL & LIFE SCIE; 16/05/2018 – Stonegate Digital Capital Group Strategies Generated Gross Performance of Over 439% and 1144% Since Inception with Partner; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON EXPANDING PHARMACEUTICAL, LIFE; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes GP Strategies for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies Acquires IC Axon Expanding Pharmaceutical And Life Sciences Capabilities

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 156,455 shares to 216,712 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 25,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (NASDAQ:ONB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Quantres Asset Management Limited invested in 1.73% or 60,100 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 70,798 shares stake. Moreover, Ally Fincl Inc has 0.26% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 123,442 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Insight 2811 has invested 0.74% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Aqr Mgmt Ltd stated it has 5.66M shares. Northeast Fin Consultants accumulated 5,848 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 3.56M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital holds 0.06% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 121,400 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Llc accumulated 7,477 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth holds 0.03% or 16,111 shares in its portfolio. 77,545 were accumulated by Roanoke Asset Mngmt.

