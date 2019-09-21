Gp Strategies (GPX) Stock Value Rose While Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Raised Its Position; Marco Investment Management Increased Its Position in Intel (INTC) by $2.36 Million as Stock Price Declined

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 15.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 50,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 368,928 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.66M, up from 318,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63 million shares traded or 79.45% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 24/05/2018 – FRANCE TO COORDINATE W/ CANADA ON ARTIFICIAL INTEL.: MACRON; 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 11/05/2018 – Young Innovators from Around the World Compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Gp Strategies (GPX) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 116,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.03% . The institutional investor held 311,890 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70M, up from 195,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Gp Strategies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.85M market cap company. The stock increased 5.83% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 126,930 shares traded or 176.98% up from the average. GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) has declined 13.46% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GPX News: 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Net $2.63M; 16/05/2018 – Stonegate Digital Capital Group Strategies Generated Gross Performance of Over 439% and 1144% Since Inception with Partner; 21/04/2018 – DJ GP Strategies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPX); 05/04/2018 – GP Strategies Announces Agreement with ManchesterCF; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON EXPANDING PHARMACEUTICAL & LIFE SCIE; 29/05/2018 – GP Strategies Named a Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record; 27/03/2018 GP Strategies and Nexus Global Partner to Drive Productivity for Manufacturers; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON EXPANDING PHARMACEUTICAL, LIFE; 16/05/2018 – Stonegate Digital Capital Group Strategies Generated Gross Performance of Over 439% and 1144% Since lnception with Partner Capital

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $627.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 3,437 shares to 54,487 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) by 30,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,944 shares, and cut its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $560.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 52,703 shares to 184,436 shares, valued at $14.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 8,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,250 shares, and cut its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

