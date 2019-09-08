Gp Strategies (GPX) Stake Has Upped by Cove Street Capital Llc; Akre Capital Management Raised American Tower New (AMT) Holding by $23.52 Million

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Gp Strategies Corp (GPX) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 84,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.03% . The hedge fund held 2.30 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.92 million, up from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Gp Strategies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.19M market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $13.58. About 65,860 shares traded or 48.64% up from the average. GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) has declined 13.46% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GPX News: 05/04/2018 – GP STRATEGIES REPORTS PACT WITH MANCHESTERCF; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Net $2.63M; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Rev $125M; 16/05/2018 – Stonegate Digital Capital Group Strategies Generated Gross Performance of Over 439% and 1144% Since Inception with Partner; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes GP Strategies for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies Acquires IC Axon Expanding Pharmaceutical And Life Sciences Capabilities; 29/05/2018 – GP Strategies Named a Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record; 27/03/2018 GP Strategies and Nexus Global Partner to Drive Productivity for Manufacturers; 05/04/2018 – GP Strategies Announces Agreement with ManchesterCF

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 119,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 7.19 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 billion, up from 7.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.59. About 2.31M shares traded or 32.22% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tegna Inc by 953,818 shares to 2.15 million shares, valued at $30.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 91,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold GPX shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 14.38 million shares or 1.21% more from 14.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Com reported 123,848 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 40,599 shares. 10,225 were accumulated by Heritage Invsts Mgmt. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) for 65,443 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0% stake. 166,172 were accumulated by Teton Advsr. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). Bancshares Of America De owns 32,371 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Ltd invested 0.01% in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). Gabelli Funds Lc invested in 0.01% or 95,000 shares. Sei Investments holds 20,233 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd holds 151,453 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp holds 0% in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) or 241,090 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,140 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd reported 21,000 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.72% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 3.70M shares. Blair William & Com Il has 558,141 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny reported 200 shares. Td Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 355,973 shares. Bridgecreek Inv holds 21,565 shares. 1St Source State Bank accumulated 1,225 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Personal Finance Serv invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Dana Inc invested in 164,722 shares. 86,351 were accumulated by Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us. L S Incorporated invested in 1.62% or 61,040 shares. South Texas Money Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 9,180 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 99,792 shares. 121,368 are owned by Aureus Asset Limited Liability.

