GP Strategies Corporation (GPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) and RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU). The two are both Education & Training Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GP Strategies Corporation 14 0.52 N/A 0.59 26.06 RISE Education Cayman Ltd 10 0.00 N/A 0.36 27.06

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for GP Strategies Corporation and RISE Education Cayman Ltd. RISE Education Cayman Ltd is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than GP Strategies Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. GP Strategies Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) and RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GP Strategies Corporation 0.00% 4.9% 2.3% RISE Education Cayman Ltd 0.00% 34.9% 6.5%

Liquidity

GP Strategies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor RISE Education Cayman Ltd are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. GP Strategies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to RISE Education Cayman Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for GP Strategies Corporation and RISE Education Cayman Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GP Strategies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 RISE Education Cayman Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

GP Strategies Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 18.03% and an $19.25 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.8% of GP Strategies Corporation shares and 82.5% of RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares. Insiders owned 2.9% of GP Strategies Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 10.66% of RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GP Strategies Corporation 16.58% 22.91% -2.9% 8.91% -20.41% 22.13% RISE Education Cayman Ltd -0.1% -3.36% 4.38% -11.26% -43.23% 22.74%

For the past year GP Strategies Corporation was less bullish than RISE Education Cayman Ltd.

Summary

GP Strategies Corporation beats RISE Education Cayman Ltd on 7 of the 11 factors.

GP Strategies Corporation provides customized training solutions focused on performance improvement initiatives worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, e-learning, system hosting, and training business process outsourcing and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial, and other industries, as well as to government agencies; and vocational skills training and human capital management services. The Professional & Technical Services segment offers training, consulting, engineering, and technical services, such as lean consulting, emergency preparedness, safety and regulatory compliance, chemical demilitarization, and environmental services to the manufacturing, steel, pharmaceutical, and petrochemical industries, as well as federal and state government agencies, and large government contractors. The Sandy Training & Marketing segment provides custom product sales training to customer sales forces; and technical training services to automotive manufacturers and customers in other industries, as well as provides customer relationship assessment on marketing strategy and connects with their customers. The Performance Readiness Solutions segment offers performance and technology consulting services, including platform adoption, end-user training, change and knowledge management, customer product training outsourcing, training content development, and sales enablement solutions to manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, financial, telecommunications, and higher education industries, as well as the government agencies; and enterprise resource planning product training services. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services. As of June 30, 2017, the company had a network of 246 learning centers comprising 56 self-owned centers and 190 franchised learning centers across 80 cities in China. RISE Education Cayman Ltd was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.