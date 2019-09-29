GP Strategies Corporation (GPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) and Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). The two are both Education & Training Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GP Strategies Corporation 13 1.18 12.63M 0.45 35.06 Chegg Inc. 37 1.67 114.68M -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of GP Strategies Corporation and Chegg Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GP Strategies Corporation 96,338,672.77% 4% 1.8% Chegg Inc. 309,945,945.95% -4.1% -1.9%

Risk & Volatility

GP Strategies Corporation is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.82 beta. Competitively, Chegg Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GP Strategies Corporation. Its rival Chegg Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14 and 14 respectively. Chegg Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than GP Strategies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

GP Strategies Corporation and Chegg Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GP Strategies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Chegg Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Chegg Inc. is $40.5, which is potential 34.78% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GP Strategies Corporation and Chegg Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 0%. 1.3% are GP Strategies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4% of Chegg Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GP Strategies Corporation -1.98% 1.73% 26.03% 5.73% -13.46% 25.93% Chegg Inc. 3.24% 14.01% 29.3% 29.6% 76.36% 58.06%

For the past year GP Strategies Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Chegg Inc.

Summary

Chegg Inc. beats GP Strategies Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

GP Strategies Corporation provides customized training solutions focused on performance improvement initiatives worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, e-learning, system hosting, and training business process outsourcing and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial, and other industries, as well as to government agencies; and vocational skills training and human capital management services. The Professional & Technical Services segment offers training, consulting, engineering, and technical services, such as lean consulting, emergency preparedness, safety and regulatory compliance, chemical demilitarization, and environmental services to the manufacturing, steel, pharmaceutical, and petrochemical industries, as well as federal and state government agencies, and large government contractors. The Sandy Training & Marketing segment provides custom product sales training to customer sales forces; and technical training services to automotive manufacturers and customers in other industries, as well as provides customer relationship assessment on marketing strategy and connects with their customers. The Performance Readiness Solutions segment offers performance and technology consulting services, including platform adoption, end-user training, change and knowledge management, customer product training outsourcing, training content development, and sales enablement solutions to manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, financial, telecommunications, and higher education industries, as well as the government agencies; and enterprise resource planning product training services. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Chegg, Inc. operates student-first connected learning platform that help students transition from high school to college to career. The companyÂ’s products and services help students to study for college admission exams, find the right college to accomplish their goals, get better grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. It offers print textbook and eTextbook library for rent and sale; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, Chegg Study service, tutoring service, writing tools, textbook buyback, test preparation service, internships, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. The company has a strategic alliance with Ingram Content Group Inc. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.