GP Strategies Corporation (GPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU)

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) and Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) compete with each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GP Strategies Corporation 14 0.40 N/A 0.45 35.06 Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 10 0.00 N/A 0.36 25.56

In table 1 we can see GP Strategies Corporation and Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to GP Strategies Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. GP Strategies Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us GP Strategies Corporation and Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GP Strategies Corporation 0.00% 4% 1.8% Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 0.00% 10.9% 6.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of GP Strategies Corporation are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. GP Strategies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for GP Strategies Corporation and Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GP Strategies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

GP Strategies Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 41.87% and an $18.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GP Strategies Corporation and Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 55.4%. 1.3% are GP Strategies Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.07% of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GP Strategies Corporation -1.98% 1.73% 26.03% 5.73% -13.46% 25.93% Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited -2.65% -6.03% -23.84% -10.33% -39.87% -0.11%

For the past year GP Strategies Corporation has 25.93% stronger performance while Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has -0.11% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors GP Strategies Corporation beats Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited.

GP Strategies Corporation provides customized training solutions focused on performance improvement initiatives worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, e-learning, system hosting, and training business process outsourcing and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial, and other industries, as well as to government agencies; and vocational skills training and human capital management services. The Professional & Technical Services segment offers training, consulting, engineering, and technical services, such as lean consulting, emergency preparedness, safety and regulatory compliance, chemical demilitarization, and environmental services to the manufacturing, steel, pharmaceutical, and petrochemical industries, as well as federal and state government agencies, and large government contractors. The Sandy Training & Marketing segment provides custom product sales training to customer sales forces; and technical training services to automotive manufacturers and customers in other industries, as well as provides customer relationship assessment on marketing strategy and connects with their customers. The Performance Readiness Solutions segment offers performance and technology consulting services, including platform adoption, end-user training, change and knowledge management, customer product training outsourcing, training content development, and sales enablement solutions to manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, financial, telecommunications, and higher education industries, as well as the government agencies; and enterprise resource planning product training services. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of February 28, 2017, it had a network of 51 schools with 48,091 student capacity. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.