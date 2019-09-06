GP Strategies Corporation (GPX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Education & Training Services company, GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of GP Strategies Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.85% of all Education & Training Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand GP Strategies Corporation has 1.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 11.18% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have GP Strategies Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GP Strategies Corporation 0.00% 4.00% 1.80% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing GP Strategies Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GP Strategies Corporation N/A 14 35.06 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

GP Strategies Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for GP Strategies Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GP Strategies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 1.20 2.37

With average target price of $19.25, GP Strategies Corporation has a potential upside of 48.08%. The rivals have a potential upside of -17.12%. Based on the data shown earlier the analysts’ opionion is that GP Strategies Corporation’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GP Strategies Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GP Strategies Corporation -1.98% 1.73% 26.03% 5.73% -13.46% 25.93% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year GP Strategies Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GP Strategies Corporation are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, GP Strategies Corporation’s rivals have 2.28 and 2.25 for Current and Quick Ratio. GP Strategies Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GP Strategies Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.82 shows that GP Strategies Corporation is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, GP Strategies Corporation’s competitors have beta of 0.98 which is 2.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

GP Strategies Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

GP Strategies Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

GP Strategies Corporation provides customized training solutions focused on performance improvement initiatives worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, e-learning, system hosting, and training business process outsourcing and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial, and other industries, as well as to government agencies; and vocational skills training and human capital management services. The Professional & Technical Services segment offers training, consulting, engineering, and technical services, such as lean consulting, emergency preparedness, safety and regulatory compliance, chemical demilitarization, and environmental services to the manufacturing, steel, pharmaceutical, and petrochemical industries, as well as federal and state government agencies, and large government contractors. The Sandy Training & Marketing segment provides custom product sales training to customer sales forces; and technical training services to automotive manufacturers and customers in other industries, as well as provides customer relationship assessment on marketing strategy and connects with their customers. The Performance Readiness Solutions segment offers performance and technology consulting services, including platform adoption, end-user training, change and knowledge management, customer product training outsourcing, training content development, and sales enablement solutions to manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, financial, telecommunications, and higher education industries, as well as the government agencies; and enterprise resource planning product training services. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.