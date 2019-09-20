GP Strategies Corporation (GPX) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GP Strategies Corporation has 88.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.85% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand GP Strategies Corporation has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 11.18% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have GP Strategies Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GP Strategies Corporation 0.00% 4.00% 1.80% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares GP Strategies Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GP Strategies Corporation N/A 14 35.06 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

GP Strategies Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for GP Strategies Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GP Strategies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.60

The rivals have a potential upside of 9.63%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GP Strategies Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GP Strategies Corporation -1.98% 1.73% 26.03% 5.73% -13.46% 25.93% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year GP Strategies Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

GP Strategies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, GP Strategies Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.25 Quick Ratio. GP Strategies Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GP Strategies Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

GP Strategies Corporation has a beta of 0.82 and its 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, GP Strategies Corporation’s peers have beta of 0.98 which is 2.18% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

GP Strategies Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors GP Strategies Corporation’s rivals beat GP Strategies Corporation.

GP Strategies Corporation provides customized training solutions focused on performance improvement initiatives worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, e-learning, system hosting, and training business process outsourcing and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial, and other industries, as well as to government agencies; and vocational skills training and human capital management services. The Professional & Technical Services segment offers training, consulting, engineering, and technical services, such as lean consulting, emergency preparedness, safety and regulatory compliance, chemical demilitarization, and environmental services to the manufacturing, steel, pharmaceutical, and petrochemical industries, as well as federal and state government agencies, and large government contractors. The Sandy Training & Marketing segment provides custom product sales training to customer sales forces; and technical training services to automotive manufacturers and customers in other industries, as well as provides customer relationship assessment on marketing strategy and connects with their customers. The Performance Readiness Solutions segment offers performance and technology consulting services, including platform adoption, end-user training, change and knowledge management, customer product training outsourcing, training content development, and sales enablement solutions to manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, financial, telecommunications, and higher education industries, as well as the government agencies; and enterprise resource planning product training services. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.