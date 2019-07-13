Gotham Asset Management Upped By $473,347 Its Kbr (KBR) Position; Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Shorts Down By 4.69%

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased Kbr Inc (KBR) stake by 40.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gotham Asset Management Llc acquired 24,913 shares as Kbr Inc (KBR)’s stock rose 25.68%. The Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 85,820 shares with $1.64M value, up from 60,907 last quarter. Kbr Inc now has $3.58B valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 604,229 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 34.10% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 14/03/2018 – KBR GETS COMBAT WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM CONTRACT FOR UK MOD; 19/04/2018 – KBR: Acquisition Follows Carillion’s Recent Insolvency; 19/03/2018 – KBR Inc.’s KBRwyle Unit Gets $69.3 Million Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity Contract From Navy; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns ‘B+’ CCR To KBR Inc., Otlk Stbl; 1st-Ln Faclty Rtd; 12/04/2018 – KBR Expands Proprietary ROSE Technology into Latin America with ENAP Contract in Chile; 13/03/2018 – KBR INC – COMPANY WILL NOT ISSUE EQUITY TO MARKET AS PART OF THE REFINANCING PROCESS; 19/03/2018 – KBR INC – EXPECTED REV WILL BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR’S GOVERNMENT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT AS TASK ORDERS AWARDED THROUGHOUT CONTRACT PERIOD; 30/04/2018 – KBR Wins Contract to Develop World’s Largest Fully Integrated Crude Oil to Chemicals Project in Saudi Arabia; 19/04/2018 – KBR: Acquisition Impact Already Included in 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q EPS 97c

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) had a decrease of 4.69% in short interest. ATI’s SI was 15.52 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.69% from 16.28 million shares previously. With 1.10M avg volume, 14 days are for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s short sellers to cover ATI’s short positions. The stock increased 3.67% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $24.84. About 1.23 million shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 18.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…

Among 5 analysts covering KBR (NYSE:KBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. KBR had 11 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 25. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by M Partners. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of KBR in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Drexel Hamilton.

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased Medpace Hldgs Inc stake by 14,978 shares to 136,550 valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mammoth Energy Svcs Inc stake by 56,488 shares and now owns 51,200 shares. Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold KBR shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 132.07 million shares or 2.62% less from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 97,222 shares. Copper Rock Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.16M shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc owns 7,414 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated has invested 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd holds 42,663 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 91,299 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp owns 10,500 shares. Cna Fincl Corporation accumulated 134,684 shares. Pdt Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.21% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Fort Lp reported 7,911 shares stake. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Principal Group invested in 0.01% or 758,453 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 24,842 shares. 28,500 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board.

More notable recent KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) At US$24.65? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “KBR Secures Seat on DLA’s $124M Automated Fuel Systems Installation Contract – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “KBR Awarded Phenol and Acetone Technology Contract by Qingdao Haiwan Chemical – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “KBR Helps NAVAIR Develop Logistics IT Solutions via $45.9M Task Order – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year Awards 2019 Gulf Coast winners include 7 Houston-area CEOs – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $192,060 activity. 7,500 shares were sold by JEREMIAH BARABARA S, worth $192,060.

Among 4 analysts covering Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allegheny Technologies had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Thursday, April 18 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, May 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, June 21. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Macquarie Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 52,205 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Company. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Co invested in 296,345 shares. Secor Capital Limited Partnership has 0.18% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 40,177 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Research Glob invested in 0.07% or 8.33 million shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 25,569 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 23,018 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 152,197 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Old Bank & Trust In invested in 0.03% or 21,195 shares. Captrust Advsrs accumulated 0% or 399 shares. Guggenheim Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 82,820 shares. United Services Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 258,826 shares. 20,806 are owned by Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd Liability. Broadview Advsr Limited owns 355,525 shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.04% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Regional county posts banner recruitment year after exiting Charlotte economic development group – Charlotte Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Metals processor planning large new facility in region – Charlotte Business Journal” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Silgan Holdings Increases Size of Its Board of Directors and Elects Kimberly A. Fields as a Member of Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.