Gotham Asset Management Trimmed Its Petmed Express (PETS) Holding by $1.30 Million; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shareholder Webster Bank Lowered Its Position as Stock Rose

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 62.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 59,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.40% . The hedge fund held 35,716 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, down from 94,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 650,114 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500.

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $380.21. About 1.08 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Begins Assembly of JCSAT-17 Commicial Commun Satellite; 12/03/2018 – Top procurement official quits German defence ministry; 13/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $1.46B Not-to-Exceed Modification to Previously Awarded Advance Acquisition Contract From U.S. Navy; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Big data aids Sikorsky in improving helicopter maintenance; 16/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated unit cost of approximately $122 million; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS EXPLORING OPTIONS TO HELP JAPAN WITH FUTURE JET FIGHTER; 05/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch: Lockheed Martin Outlook Revised to Positive From Stable; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP SEES 2018 NET SALES $50,350 MLN $51,850 MLN

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VOO) by 3,786 shares to 190,777 shares, valued at $49.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (GVI) by 28,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.90 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verso Corp by 19,293 shares to 247,021 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 36,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

