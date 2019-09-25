Gotham Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) as Shares Rose; Palestra Capital Management Has Upped Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Position by $55.78 Million

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 24,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 12,615 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, down from 36,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $101.86. About 26,085 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Adj EPS $2.88; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S; 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q EPS $2.59; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO FOR DOWNGRADE; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO ACQUIRE SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE EVOLUTION OF THE HAWTHORNE GARDENING COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro To Acquire Hydroponics Supplier Sunlight Supply — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 42.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 1.33 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 4.49 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189.68M, up from 3.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.63. About 760,137 shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – OFFER IS A PREMIUM OF APPROXIMATELY 13 PER CENT. TO CLOSING PRICE OF £11.05 PER SKY SHARE ON 26 FEBRUARY 2018, BEING LAST BUSINESS DAY BEFORE ANNOUNCEMENT OF COMCAST’S POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SKY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing an all-cash bid for Fox assets; 31/03/2018 – Look for Value Even as Comcast Aims for Sky — Barron’s; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBCUniversal Adjusted Ebitda $2.285B; 08/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: President Trump intends to withdraw the United States from the landmark Iran nuclear accord, sources tell; 07/05/2018 – Comcast also plans to acquire 100% of Sky as part of an improved all-cash $60B bid. Together, a bid for all of Sky and Fox’s assets could be close to $100B, sources also said; 22/05/2018 – EPIX to Launch on Comcast June 13th; 18/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @marcorubio tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd that #McCabe “should’ve been allowed to finish through the; 14/05/2018 – Comcast Cable Communications, LLC vs Rovi Guides, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/14/2018; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 NBCUNIVERSAL CAPEX TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE, DRIVEN BY INVESTMENT IN THEME PARKS – SLIDES

Analysts await The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.89 EPS, down 18.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.75 per share. After $3.11 actual EPS reported by The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.62% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $56.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 17 investors sold SMG shares while 79 reduced holdings. only 59 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 35.82 million shares or 1.20% more from 35.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carnegie Asset Management Llc owns 4,424 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Gru Inc accumulated 7,600 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.1% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 12,987 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 1,030 shares. Concorde Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.44% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Ameriprise holds 0.01% or 116,253 shares in its portfolio. Waddell & Reed invested in 0.26% or 1.08M shares. Quantbot Technology Lp accumulated 1,371 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Sit Invest Assocs Inc holds 0.19% or 63,440 shares in its portfolio. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.14% or 184,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0.06% or 80,465 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 82 shares.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 3,917 shares to 6,868 shares, valued at $555,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 63,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 897,224 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $105.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 763,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.23M shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

