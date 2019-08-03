Gotham Asset Management Trimmed By $444,416 Its Public Storage (PSA) Position; MFS Charter Income Trust Has 1.28 Sentiment

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased Public Storage (PSA) stake by 51.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 2,048 shares as Public Storage (PSA)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 1,923 shares with $419,000 value, down from 3,971 last quarter. Public Storage now has $43.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $249.54. About 727,249 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M

MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 23 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 18 decreased and sold equity positions in MFS Charter Income Trust. The investment managers in our database now own: 10.25 million shares, down from 11.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding MFS Charter Income Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 10 Increased: 16 New Position: 7.

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) stake by 23,918 shares to 155,797 valued at $18.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hudson Ltd stake by 30,769 shares and now owns 80,606 shares. Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Public Storage had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of PSA in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”.

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Public Storage Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Global Self Storage: A Nanocap REIT That’s Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hugo Storage Units Contribute to 13% Company Growth in Minnesota – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The company has market cap of $378.06 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It has a 13.39 P/E ratio. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.37. About 60,780 shares traded. MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in MFS Charter Income Trust for 185,348 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.49 million shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.38% invested in the company for 1.53 million shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.16% in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 138,762 shares.

More notable recent MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MFS Releases Closed-End Fund Income Distribution Sources for Certain Funds – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cigna Delivers Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results, Raises Revenue and Earnings Outlook – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MFS Announces Closed End Fund Portfolio Management Appointment – Business Wire” with publication date: January 17, 2019.