Gotham Asset Management Stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Trimmed by $755,104; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder Glenview Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 152,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 7.34M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205.70 million, down from 7.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.28 billion market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. It is down 16.67% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 23.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 3,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 10,892 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45 million, down from 14,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $8.87 during the last trading session, reaching $212.49. About 359,590 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 07/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces 2018 Investor Day; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 29,659 shares to 53,632 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 56,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del (NASDAQ:BABY).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $199,007 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold SIVB shares while 164 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 45.31 million shares or 1.94% less from 46.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York holds 0.17% or 5,003 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Communication Limited has 16,302 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.89% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) or 68,323 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested 1.72% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Century Companies accumulated 0% or 8,166 shares. Redwood Invests Lc holds 0.59% or 35,791 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 326,306 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 25,808 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt reported 0.46% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru accumulated 7,514 shares. Adage Ptnrs Gp Ltd Liability holds 75,544 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cap Int Sarl invested in 0.4% or 12,900 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 1,036 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Eaton Vance holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 28,107 shares.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 1.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $259.23 million for 10.56 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual earnings per share reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.27% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $302.94M for 24.99 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Valley Inv Adv, a New York-based fund reported 30,425 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.08% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 23,000 shares. Novare Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 37,450 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 2.67 million shares. 9.59M are held by . Shell Asset Mgmt has 67,376 shares. 58,200 were accumulated by Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Liability. 9,046 were accumulated by Dorsey & Whitney Limited. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation owns 19.58 million shares. Salient Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9.06% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 13.11 million shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.63% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 447,669 shares. North Carolina-based Mcmillion Capital Management has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Company has 22,410 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Company holds 15,017 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.28 million shares.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 115,725 shares to 847,839 shares, valued at $103.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 1.87M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).

