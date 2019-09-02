Gotham Asset Management Position In Lear (LEA) Was Raised; Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Trimmed Its Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $154.55 Million

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 38.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 35,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 126,398 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.15 million, up from 91,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $112.26. About 863,170 shares traded or 41.12% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 434,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 363,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.66M, down from 797,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/03/2018 – Bruce: China’s Netflix to seek at least $8 billion value in IPO; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX: STRANGER THINGS S3 CAST TO INCLUDE GUEST CARY ELWES; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: It’s All About International Subscribers — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 22/05/2018 – Netflix And Music?; 28/05/2018 – Forbes: Netflix’s Data-Driven Strategy Strengthens Lead For ‘Best Original Content’ In 2018; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix is Giving `Winx Club’ the Live Action Treatment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (NYSE:AIT) by 44,017 shares to 18,732 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Syneos Health Inc by 30,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,180 shares, and cut its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $456.63 million for 69.94 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings.